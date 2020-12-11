Heydar Aliyev Foundation begins to restore religious monuments and mosques in liberated Azerbaijani territories (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

Trend:

A group of specialists started to work on a project to restore religious monuments and mosques, destroyed by Armenians in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, upon President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva’s instructions, Trend reports on Dec. 11.

Head of the Austrian "Atelier Erich Pummer GesmbH" company, architect Erich Pummer visited the Aghdam mosque and assessed its current state.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has begun to implement a project to restore religious monuments and mosques in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which are the national heritage of the Azerbaijani people.

Within the project, local and foreign specialists will restore, preserve, and reconstruct the Azerbaijani shrines in the region.

The relevant work has already begun to restore religious places of worship in Shusha and Aghdam districts, destroyed during the years of occupation.