US honors blessed memory of Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

Trend:

An event dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held at the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US, Trend reports.

At first, the participants of the event honored the memory of the great leader with a minute of silence.

Then Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the US Elin Suleymanov spoke about the unprecedented merits of the national leader in strengthening the independence and statehood of Azerbaijan, as well as the welfare of the people of the country.

Noting that the event in memory of the national leader this year coincides with a special period in the history of Azerbaijan, the ambassador touched upon the glorious Victory of the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev.

Suleymanov noted that the traditions of modern statehood founded by the national leader, his far-sighted policy, and wise steps have enabled the country to achieve these historic achievements.

Speaking about the historical significance of the liberation of the city of Shusha, Suleymanov said that this dream of the great leader was realized by President Ilham Aliyev.

The ambassador added that the liberation of the occupied lands is a great victory for the Azerbaijani people.

At the end of the ceremony, flowers were laid at the bust of the great leader.