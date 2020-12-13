Pashinyan’s provocative actions had to be addressed and we punished him severely- President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

Trend:

His [Pashinyan’s] provocative, insulting actions and statements against Azerbaijan and its people had to be addressed and we punished him severely, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Stephane Visconti of France, Andrew Schofer of the US, Ambassador of Russia to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, Trend reports.

"I participated in negotiations for the last 17 years. As I said, during the war, though there have been an activity of the Minsk Group, in elaborating ideas and trying to be creative, but there was no result. And this is a reality. Therefore, Azerbaijan resolved it itself. And by defeating Armenia on the battlefield, we forced aggressor to admit its defeat, to sign declaration which we consider as an act of capitulation of Armenia. And also, all the political forces of Armenia accepted, the ruling regime shares this view that this is a capitulation. They call it a humiliating capitulation. And full responsibility is on Pashinyan's dictatorial regime. As I said, I participated as a president for 17 years, I had an experience in negotiating with previous Armenian presidents, and though, there have been no result, but, there was a process. Pashinyan ruined the process, he ruined the negotiation format. He tried to do it. His provocative statements and actions made negotiations absolutely meaningless. I several times referred to what he said and what he did and that was absolutely unacceptable. His provocative, insulting actions and statements against Azerbaijan and its people had to be addressed and we punished him severely. So, he had to admit his defeat, he had to plea for a ceasefire. Actually that was he was doing during these almost all 44 days of the war, and he was calling world leaders several times a day. It’s very difficult to find any European leader whom he didn’t call and he was asking for a ceasefire. But he did not want to implement my conditions, actually one condition. He put seven conditions to me, several months ago. I rejected them. I said I have only one-get out of our lands, otherwise, you will see the iron fist of Azerbaijan. So, during the war several times I said, as soon as Pashinyan himself, not his ministers, himself gives us a date when he will get out of our lands we will stop and that happened. I kept my word, as I always do. Pashinyan never kept his word. Neither in front of me, nor in front of his own people. He is a liar, and I think people of Armenia already knows that. And he continues to lie even now,” Azerbaijani president said.

“But that is already has nothing to do with Azerbaijan. That is internal politics of Armenia. So, as soon as on 10 November, the night from 9 to 10 November he signed declaration, we stopped immediately. The next hour the war stopped. But we also gave time for withdrawal. And then, after the request from Russian President Vladimir Putin we even gave additional ten days for them to leave Kalbajar. Though, when Armenian gangs and Armenian army were ethnically cleansing Kalbajar, they didn’t give a day to Azerbaijanis. They killed them, they forced them to leave. Azerbaijanis from Kalbajar had to go through the high mountains, 3500 meters high. That was the beginning of April, very cold and many of them got frost. So, we gave them additional time. What they have done? They started to burn the houses. The houses which they did not build. They started to destroy everything. I was informed just several days ago that they have destroyed all the water power stations which existed there, destroyed completely. They burned our forests. They cut our trees. They behaved, they continue to behave as barbarians. There is no other way how to name those who do it. But we kept our word, we stopped the war. If we did not stop the war, everybody knows what would have happen, Armenian army was completely destroyed, demoralized and had no means to do anything. We demonstrated courage, we demonstrated spirit, we demonstrated professionalism on the battlefield. We destroyed the myths Armenians were creating for decades about unbeatable Armenian army. We demonstrated that Azerbaijani army is unbeatable," Azerbaijani president said.

"Within 44 days we liberated big part of the occupied territories, including the ancient Azerbaijani city of Shusha. And more than 300 cities, villages, and other settlements. So we showed who is who. When I visited the liberated territories I just witnessed what I heard a lot about, and I have seen in some internet sites, what they have done to our territories. There has been no single building in Fuzuli, all the buildings were leveled to ground, there was no building even to put a flag, Azerbaijani flag on. In Aghdam, the only not completely destroyed building was the mosque. And when we started to investigate why they did not destroy it completely our people said that because they needed to have some building in Aghdam just to measure the distance, if Azerbaijani army goes on offensive. So, it will be easier for them to measure the distance. So, the mosque was a kind of an orienteer for them. But we didn’t go to Aghdam, we went where they did not expect us. We came to Aghdam without one single bullet. So why I am telling that? Because this is true. First, because you visit us after more than one year. And I want to be open and very frank with you as I am open and frank with Azerbaijani people. During all these 44 days I was telling them the truth, only truth. Pashinyan was lying to his people and to his partners whom he talked several times a day regularly. And he continues to lie now. But as I said, it’s no longer something which is of concern, we resolved the problem, we liberated our territory. During the war, I was many times asked about the losses of Azerbaijani army. I said we will disclose this information after the war is over. And we did it and the number of our heroes, our shahids and their names and the photographs is now shown on TV. During the war I said that we have no intentions to occupy Armenian territory, though, as you can imagine we had all the opportunities to do it and still have, but we don’t have these intentions. I was asked about that, I said no. We want to liberate our own territory. We will fight on our own land. And we kept our word,” the head of state said.