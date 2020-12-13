I got information yesterday about some terrorist acts either by Armenian Guerilla forces or by remainings of what they called Armenian army - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.13

Trend:

I just got information yesterday about some terrorist acts either by Armenian Guerilla forces or by remainings of what they called Armenian army, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Stephane Visconti of France, Andrew Schofer of the US, Ambassador of Russia to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, Trend reports.

"Now, when Russian peacekeepers are there and started the activity the situation is more or less stable. Though, I just got information yesterday about some terrorist acts either by Armenian Guerilla forces or by remainings of what they called Armenian army. This, of course, is of concern, I think the last thing which Armenia should do is to start again. Two days ago on the military parade, which was devoted to our glorious victory, I said that if Armenian fascism raises its head once again, we will smash it with the iron fist. So, the last thing for them is to plan some military actions. We will destroy them completely this time. It should not be a secret for anyone. But I hope that it will not happen. So, peacekeeping mission, is enforced. You know that peacekeeping operations were part of the agreement which was discussed, part of the Madrid principles, but we never seriously discussed it, Andrzej knows as a veteran. We even never touched on that,” the head of state said.