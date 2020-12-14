Azerbaijani hostages Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev return to Baku thanks to President Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

Azerbaijani hostages Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov captured by the Armenians were returned to Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Dec. 14 referring to the website of the Azerbaijani State Security Service.

The Azerbaijani side, remaining committed to the obligations arising from the trilateral declaration on ceasefire and cessation of hostilities signed on November 10, 2020, by the president of Russia, the president of Azerbaijan, and the prime minister of Armenia, as well as the principles of humanism, consistently fulfilled its obligations to ensure the rights of Armenian servicemen captured during the war.

The information about the captured Armenians was regularly given to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Russian peacekeeping forces, some of them were released unilaterally.

During their stay in Azerbaijan, Armenian prisoners of war were provided with the necessary medical assistance and decent treatment was ensured. They also had the opportunity to contact their families and other rights were ensured.

"Keeping in the spotlight the issues of the return of Azerbaijani citizens taken prisoner or hostage during the hostilities for various reasons to the homeland, our side constantly negotiated with the International Committee of the Red Cross, Russian peacekeeping forces and other international organizations, and took all possible measures," the statement said.

"As a result of negotiations with the participation of international organizations and Russian peacekeeping forces, an agreement was reached with the Armenian side to exchange prisoners of war and hostages on "all for all" principle and the sides begin to mutually return prisoners of war and hostages on December 14, 2020," the statement said.

"In the afternoon, Azerbaijani captives and hostages, including Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov, who had been held captive by the Armenians since July 2014, were returned to Baku through the plane," the statement said. "After the appropriate quarantine measures are taken, the released people will see their families."

"Guided by the principles of humanism, the Azerbaijani side will continue to fulfill its obligations on the exchange of prisoners, hostages, and bodies of the dead," the statement said.