Azerbaijan and UK discuss several issues of mutual interest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Trend:

A telephone conversation between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the UK Minister of State for European Neighborhood and the American Region Wendy Morton took place on December 16, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the phone conversation, the ministers exchanged views on the current situation in the region and the implementation of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020.

The sides also discussed the topic of climate change and the reduction of harmful emissions into the atmosphere, support for initiatives within the UN in this context, as well as cooperation in the energy sector, and other issues of mutual interest.