Construction of Ceasefire Monitoring Center in Karabakh continuing - Turkish MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.18
By Asif Mehman – Trend:
A center on monitoring the ceasefire in Karabakh will be located in Aghdam district, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said, Trend reports.
According to Akar, work on the construction of the center is underway at the moment.
“Our generals and other personnel are ready to leave. Also, demining experts, who are also undergoing trainings in Azerbaijan, were sent to the liberated territories,” said the Turkish minister.
Latest
EU offers €55 million COVID-19 support package to Georgia for development of agriculture, rural areas
Azerbaijan became important country because of its geographic location - ambassador of Afghanistan to Azerbaijan
Armenia insulted feelings of not only Azerbaijanis, but all Muslims of world - President of Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan's PM signs order to compensate civilians for damages caused as result of Armenian aggression
Number of peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh region may be increased only upon agreement with all parties – Russian president