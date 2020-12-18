Resolution of Karabakh conflict crucial for ensuring sustainable dev't throughout CIS - President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan welcomes the agreements reached with the active assistance of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at a meeting of the heads of the CIS countries, Trend reports.

“Dear colleagues, this year has become difficult for us. We followed with serious concern the situation in individual CIS countries, where challenges to peace and stability were observed. Thanks to political will and timely measures, it was possible to return the development of events to a normal course,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

“An important solution to the conflict has been found in accordance with the adopted documents and UN resolutions. It is of great importance for ensuring stability and sustainable development throughout the CIS,” the president concluded.

The agenda of the summit also included issues of assessing the current state and prospects for the development of multifaceted relations within the CIS in all areas of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as in the field of joint counteraction to new challenges and threats.

