War between Azerbaijan, Armenia was not always objectively covered in world media - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

The war [between Azerbaijan and Armenia] was widely covered in the world media – unfortunately, not always objectively. Regarding the nature of the conflict, the history of the conflict and the essence of the problem, unfortunately, we often came across distorted, inaccurate or biased information. Nevertheless, thanks to our efforts, including those related to information support of the situation, we managed to reverse the negative background that had developed over the years in relation to Azerbaijan and convey the truth to the world community, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing a session of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States held in the format of a video conference, Trend reports.

“I would like to briefly inform my colleagues about what happened. The results of the war are known. Azerbaijan has gained a victory over the occupying country, which had kept large territories of our land, our internationally recognized territories under occupation for many years. As a result of the war, according to our data, over 80 percent of the potential of the Armenian armed forces has been destroyed," he said.

"For Azerbaijan it was a Patriotic and liberation war, while for Armenia it is a war of aggression and occupation. In the early 1990s, taking advantage of the chaos, confusion and anarchy in Azerbaijan, Armenia committed an act of aggression, as a result of which about 20 percent of the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven other districts of Azerbaijan, was occupied. Ethnic cleansing was carried out against the Azerbaijani population in Nagorno-Karabakh, outside of Nagorno-Karabakh and in Armenia proper,” the head of state said.