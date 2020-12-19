Russian humanitarian cargo delivered to Karabakh (PHOTOS)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.19

Trend:

The Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered another humanitarian cargo to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh for residents who suffered as a result of recent military operations (from Sept.27 through early Nov.2020), Trend reports on Dec.19.

Building materials were delivered to the residents affected by the military operations.

It is planned to unload and deliver to the population 54 wagons of humanitarian cargo.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.