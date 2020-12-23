Prince of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia congratulates President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Trend:

Turki Al Faisal, Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

With my best wishes for a happy birthday to His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev.

With my best regards,

Turki Al Faisal,

Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center," the letter said.