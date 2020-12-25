Luxembourg Parliament interested not in resolving conflict, but in inciting discord - Azerbaijani MFA(UPDATE)

Details added, the first version posted on 11:14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

The Parliament of Luxembourg is interested not in resolving the conflict, but in inciting discord, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani MFA has spread the message regarding the biased resolution adopted by the Luxembourg parliament.

As noted, on December 24, 2020, the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg adopted a biased resolution in connection with the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation.

In this resolution, put forward by the pro-Armenian member of the Christian Socialist Political Party Claude Wieseler, the realities about the situation in the region are distorted, completely unfounded accusations are brought against Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“Despite the fact that this resolution has no legal force, the adoption by the Luxembourg Parliament of such documents that contradict international law and UN Security Council resolutions, the presentation of erroneous accusations, without studying the situation in the region, speaks of the biased position of this structure. If members of the Luxembourg legislature were thinking about the future of the region, including Armenia, they would support the implementation of the trilateral statement of November 10, the emergence of new opportunities for cooperation to create peace, security, and prosperity in the region. It is obvious that the Luxembourg parliament is not interested in resolving a long-term conflict in the region, not in the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions, not in a new situation that has developed in connection with the restoration of the rights of internally displaced persons, whose fundamental rights have been violated for decades, but in inciting hatred between states in the region,” the MFA message noted.

The Azerbaijani MFA stressed that the adoption of such biased and provocative documents won’t be able to impede the future development and progress of the region on the basis of respect for the principles of international law.