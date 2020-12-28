GUAM holds another meeting chaired by Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

The 36th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development - GUAM was held on December 28, 2020, Trend reports on Dec. 28 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting, chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, was attended by Foreign Minister of Georgia David Zalkaliani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova, Aureliu Ciocoi and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar.

The assessment of cooperation within GUAM in 2020, as well as proposals and recommendations for the coming years were discussed during the meeting.

During the meeting, the secretary-general of the Organization, as well as member-states touching upon the issue of liberation of the Azerbaijani territories, which have been under occupation for many years, emphasized the importance of respecting the norms and principles of international law, especially the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Protocol (Minutes) of the current meeting and four resolutions (approval of the Country-coordinator of the sectoral working groups; communication strategy and rules for preparing statements and declarations; approval of the budget for 2021; handing over the chairmanship to Georgia) were adopted.

At the end of the meeting, the chairmanship of the organization for next year was handed over to Georgia.

