Azerbaijan joins COVAX initiative with contribution - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic at the national level are mainly aimed at eliminating the negative impact on the population taking into account economic and social impact of the pandemic, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remark during a meeting of the foreign ministers of the GUAM member-states, Trend reports on Dec. 28.

The minister said that on the initiative of the Azerbaijani president, summits of organizations chaired by Azerbaijan were held in May while a special session of the UN General Assembly dedicated to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic was held on December 3-4.

So far, Azerbaijan has signed two donor agreements to render voluntary financial assistance (totaling $10 million) to the COVID-Solidarity Response Fund of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“We have recently joined the COVAX (COVID-19 vaccine Global Access Facility) initiative with the $21 million-contribution,” the minister said. “We hope that safe and effective vaccines that will be available to everyone in the world at affordable prices will soon appear.”