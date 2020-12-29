“Iron Fist” operation being studied by leading military centers, specialists - President Aliyev

Politics 29 December 2020 16:47 (UTC+04:00)
“Iron Fist” operation being studied by leading military centers, specialists - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

Armenia's provocative statements and actions aimed at undermining the process of negotiations, its military provocation committed at the state border in the direction of Tovuz in July, the concentration of troops on the line of contact, and the sending of sabotage groups to commit acts of terror were further indications of its ugly intentions. During the 75th session of the UN General Assembly in September this year, the international community was warned about Armenia's preparations for a new war, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said congratulating world Azerbaijanis, Trend reports.

“On 27 September, in response to Armenia’s military aggression against our country, the people of Azerbaijan went to war. The victorious Azerbaijani Army severely defeated the enemy and restored the territorial integrity of our country in 44 days filled with heroic deeds. The glorious Victory, which will live forever in the history of our national statehood and in the memory of our people, was achieved thanks to the unity of our people and government, the high professionalism of our army and intense political and diplomatic activity,” the head of state said.

“The “Iron Fist” operation carried out by our army in extremely difficult conditions in terms of territory and terrain and in a short period of time has gone down in the world’s military history and is being studied by leading military centers and specialists,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“The grand Victory Parade held in Azadlig Square in Baku on 10 December demonstrated the political, economic and military power of the Azerbaijani state, the resolve of our people, the determination of our army to win and the unshakable fighting spirit of our soldiers and officers,” the head of state said.

