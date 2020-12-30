Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistan’s FMs to meet soon
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30
Trend:
A meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan will be held in 2021, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.
Cavusoglu made the remark while speaking about the results of the year, Trend reports on Dec. 30.
The parties will hold discussions soon on organizing the meeting and the date of the meeting will be announced.
The trilateral meeting is planned to be held in Pakistan.
