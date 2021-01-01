If anyone tries to insult Azerbaijani people, they will learn lesson that will make 44-day war look small - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.1

Trend:

If anyone tries to insult the Azerbaijani people, they will learn the lesson that will make the 44-day war look small, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Trend reports.

“The war is now in the past. The war showed our strength, our indomitable will and our unity. The iron fist, which has become a symbol of war, a symbol of victory, has shown our strength. It is an iron fist of unity and strength. There is unity in our society, our country has strength and will always have it. If someone in Armenia cherishes a sense of revenge, they are making a big mistake. They must never forget this 44-day war. From now on, if anyone tries to insult the Azerbaijani people, they will learn the lesson that will make the 44-day war look small,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Azerbaijan has defeated Armenia. The whole world saw it, it happened right before the eyes of the whole world. No-one could stop us. I said that we would go to the end. We wanted them to provide us with a timetable, a timetable of when the occupying Armenian state will leave our lands. After the timetable was provided, we stopped our military operations,” the head of state said.