Azerbaijani parliamentarians to observe snap presidential election in Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijani parliamentarians will observe the snap presidential election in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani parliament.

"The MPs will leave for Bishkek on January 8," the message says. "Sabir Hajiyev will observe the election through the CIS PA Executive Committee, while Fazil Mustafa as part of the TURKPA observation mission."

The visit will end on January 13.