Giyasli village of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district liberated from occupation (PHOTO)
Aghdam, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Liberated Giyasli village of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district was completely destroyed by the Armenian troops, Trend’s special correspondent reported.
Giyasli village is one of the biggest settlements in the district.
During the occupation, the villagers were expelled from their native lands and forced to temporarily settle in various districts.
During the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, the Azerbaijani troops liberated the village from occupation.
