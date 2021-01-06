Azerbaijani MPs to observe parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

MPs of Azerbaijan will leave for Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan city on January 7 to observe the parliamentary elections to be held on January 10, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Parliament.

MP Arzu Naghiyev will observe the elections through the PA and the CIS Executive Committee, MP Nagif Hamzayev - through the TurkPA.

The MPs will visit a number of polling stations, get acquainted with the conditions created there, and observe the course of voting.

The visit will end on January 15.