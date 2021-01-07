President Ilham Aliyev’s initiative to celebrate Nizami Ganjavi’s legacy is very important for Azerbaijan, whole world – Croatian ex-president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.7

Trend:

The initiative of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev to celebrate great Nizami Ganjavi and his legacy is very important for Azerbaijan and the whole world, Ivo Josipović, Board member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NIGC), President of Croatia in 2010-2015 told Trend.

His legacy is definitely one of the most important milestones of Azerbaijani culture, but important part of heritage of the whole humanity, noted Josipović.

“In my opinion, Nizami Ganjavi International Center should participate in that project in concert with President Ilham Aliyev. As internationally recognized organization, very visible on the global scene, that carry the name of great Nizami Ganjavi, NGIC can and should help to make Year of Nizami Ganjavi as global celebration of him, also promoting awareness that human culture is composed of different traditions from all parts of the globe. Also, we can increase the knowledge about Azerbaijan as one of important cultural spots in the world,” he concluded.