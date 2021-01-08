Anti-national council carried out its treacherous mission during war - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

The anti-national council carried out its treacherous mission during the war, poured water on the enemy's mill and launched an unsightly campaign against our army. They made provocative statements and took steps to tarnish our army and belittle our victory, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said chairing a meeting in a video format on the country's results of 2020, Trend reports.

“At the same time, the vast majority of parties last year responded positively to our initiative and joined the political dialogue. I can say that all political forces are currently involved in this dialogue. I cannot describe those not participating in the dialogue as a political force because the group that does not participate consists of treacherous and perfidious elements. Political dialogue began before the war and grew more intense during the war," said the president.

