Azerbaijan' PM unveils damage to done to civilians, following Armenian aggression

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.8

Trend:

The civilian population of Azerbaijan was inflicted damage in the amount of 63.6 million manat ($37.4 million) as a result of the Armenian aggression, the head of the Azerbaijani Operational Headquarters, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a video meeting on the results of 2020 chaired by President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Unable to withstand in front of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces in the Patriotic War that began on September 27, 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces committed a war crime by shelling our civilian population, cities, districts and villages, thus demonstrating their essence. As a result of the aggression, the population, state property, infrastructure and entrepreneurs suffered very heavy damage,” noted Asadov.

”On November 6, you signed an order on the assessment of this damage and its compensation in the future. By the order, you set up the state commission and gave it relevant specific instructions. I would like to briefly inform you about the work done by the commission within the order,” he said appealing to the president. “In pursuance of the instructions arising from the order, 13 working groups were set up in 11 cities and districts from representatives of the ministries of economy, finance, emergency situations, agriculture, the Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, the Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, ASAN Service and local executive authorities.”

“The working groups are headed at the level of central executive bodies - deputy ministers and chairmen of committees. In general, more than 200 responsible persons were involved in the work related to the assessment,” the PM pointed out. “Over the past period, with the participation of the affected citizens themselves, more than 10,300 facilities were inspected and assessed. After completing the assessment work, the relevant acts were drawn up and presented. Given that the damage inflicted on the most affected Tartar district is many times higher than the initial forecast, work there now continues and will be completed in the coming days.”

“Mister President, based on the collected materials, the restoration of the destroyed and fallen into disrepair property, including damaged ones, was evaluated based on the cost of restoration, and vehicles, agricultural machinery and real estate - in accordance with the principle of the average market price. To date, the estimate amount of the inflicted damage is 63.6 million manat," concluded Asadov.