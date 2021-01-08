I think that museums of occupation should be established in all liberated cities - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

I think that museums of occupation should be established in all liberated cities, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said chairing a meeting in a video format on the country's results of 2020, Trend reports.

“When cities are rebuilt, I think we should leave some places as they are now so that no-one ever forgets that. When an urban development plan is being developed, you should identify such places and then report to me. For example, what part of the city of Aghdam, Fuzuli, or another city will remain in a state of destruction, as an open-air museum of Armenian occupation. I think that museums of occupation should be established in all liberated cities. Along with memorial complexes and monuments reflecting our Victory, museums of occupation must also be established. You should develop a concept of such museums. These museums should reflect the general picture of Armenia's policy of aggression. At the same time, each city and each district should have its own presentation so that Azerbaijani citizens never forget this and foreign visitors see what savages we fought against and what evil forces we saved our lands and the South Caucasus from,” the head of state said.