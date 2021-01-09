Azerbaijani Foreign Minister expresses condolences in connection with crash of passenger plane in Indonesia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed condolences in connection with the crash of a passenger plane in Indonesia, Trend reports.
"Deeply saddened by the news on tragic plane crash near Jakarta. Expressing our most sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this tragic plane accident. Our support and solidarity is with brotherly People of Indonesia!"
On January 9, a passenger plane crashed into the Java Sea near Jakarta. It is noted that there were more than 50 passengers on board.
Latest
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister expresses condolences in connection with crash of passenger plane in Indonesia
Territorial councils for the development of professional qualifications and competencies will be formed in Uzbekistan
Safety and quality indicators of tomatoes must comply with int’l standards - Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency (PHOTO)