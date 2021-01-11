Heads of Azerbaijani, Armenian State Security, Border Services hold new meetings (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 17:02

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.11

Trend:

New meetings were held between heads of the State Security Service and Border Service of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports on Jan.11.

Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, and Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Armen Abazyan held meetings on January 8, 2021, on the neutral territory of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border passing through the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and on January 10, they met in the border settlements of Vorotan and Shurnukh, which belong (a part of Shurnukh) to the Syunik province of Armenia.

The meeting was attended by the head of the State Service of Azerbaijan Elchin Guliyev and the leadership of the Armenian border service.