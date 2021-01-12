Pakistani Air Force delegation on working visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

A delegation led by Commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Jan. 11.

"The Pakistani delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs, laid wreaths and flowers at the graves of our compatriots who died as martyrs for the independence and territorial integrity of the country, and paid tribute to their memory," the message said.