ICESCO reps to visit Azerbaijan soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Jeyla Aliyeva - Trend:

Representatives of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) will arrive in Azerbaijan soon, ICESCO Director General Salim AlMalik said at a press conference, Trend reports on Jan. 14.

The representatives of the organization will fully assess the volume of destruction caused by Armenia to Azerbaijan.

AlMalik said that everything they saw during their visit to Aghdam and Fuzuli districts will be restored very soon.

"Very soon, these settlements will turn into modern cities by preserving cultural monuments," AlMalik said.