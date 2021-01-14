Armenia's crimes must be tried in court - ICESCO head

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

We came to support the government of Azerbaijan, Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Salim bin Mohammad al-Malik said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a conference in Baku.

"While visiting the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation, we saw destroyed cities, demolished cultural and historical monuments. These crimes must be tried in court, because this is an atrocity committed against humanity. Once Aghdam was a city full of people. Now there are only ruins," said al-Malik.