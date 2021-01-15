ADB appoints new head for Central and West Asia Regional Dept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Eugene Zhukov as Director General of its Central and West Asia Regional Department.

As Director General, Zhukov will lead ADB’s engagement with 10 countries in the region: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Armenia; and oversee the bank’s regional portfolio of $24 billion.

Zhukov will manage 10 country offices and 7 sector divisions: energy; environment, natural resources, and agriculture; public management, financial sector, and trade; regional cooperation and operations coordination; social; transport and communications; and urban development and water.

He will also supervise ADB’s engagement with the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Program, a partnership for 11 members to promote economic growth and sustainable development through cooperation.

Zhukov previously held several managerial roles at ADB including Director, Pacific Operations Division; Regional Director, Pacific Liaison Office based in Sydney, Australia; Director, Budget and Management Division; and Senior Advisor, Office of the Director General, Budget, Personnel, Management Systems Department.

Zhukov also worked in the Strategy and Policy Department, supporting operations planning and developing policy and strategy.

Zhukov replaces outgoing Director General Werner Liepach who retires after almost 30 years with the bank.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members - 49 from the region.

