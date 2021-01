Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit mosque in Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited a mosque in Shusha, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited the cultural center of Azerbaijan, the city of Shusha, liberated from the Armenian occupation.