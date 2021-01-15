Karabakh regional branch of Regional Development Public Association to operate in Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

The Karabakh regional branch of the Regional Development Public Association located in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district will be transferred to Shusha city in the coming days, Trend reports on Jan. 15.

At the moment, organizational work is underway in this regard.

Representatives and volunteers of the Public Association will actively participate in creative work in the territories liberated from occupation, in public control projects, consideration of citizens' appeals, implementation of projects in the social sphere, healthcare, education, culture, infrastructure, as well as in other activities carried out for development of the district.