Commander-in-Chief came to Shusha for first time in 30 years and, frankly, does not want to leave - President Aliyev

Our independence is about 30 years old. However, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Commander-in-Chief came to Shusha for the first time in 30 years, stayed in Shusha and, frankly, does not want to leave, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said visiting the Jidir Duzu, Trend reports.

“On the morning of 15 January today, we came to the Jidir Duzu plain again. We are now leaving Shusha for Baku. Before leaving, we wanted to visit this sacred and historic place again, see this beauty again and say, “Thank you very much” to Shusha and “See you next time”. We have returned to our homeland, we have liberated Shusha. From now on, the people of Azerbaijan will live in Shusha forever,” President Aliyev said.

“We visited all historical sites, our sacred mosques in Shusha yesterday. I can say with heartache that the level of destruction here is very upsetting for every Azerbaijani. However, we are extremely proud to see Shusha unbent and majestic, albeit destroyed. Shusha is on its feet. Shusha is not broken. Shusha is standing tall! Hard as the hated enemy tried, they could not change the appearance of Shusha. We will heal all the wounds of Shusha. Shusha will become one of the most beautiful cities in the world,” Azerbaijani president said.

“We decided to stay the night in Shusha yesterday, although we were supposed to return to Baku. But I thought we had to stay in Shusha because this is the first time the President of Azerbaijan has visited Shusha. Our independence is about 30 years old. However, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Commander-in-Chief came to Shusha for the first time in 30 years, stayed in Shusha and, frankly, does not want to leave,” the head of state said.