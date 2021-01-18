Azerbaijan ranks second in Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Azerbaijan has ranked second in the Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker (OxCGRT), which collects publicly available information on 19 indicators of government responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports citing the data.

The OxCGRT data collected as of Jan. 9, 2021, said that Azerbaijan’s overall stringency index was 89.81 among the analyzed countries. Azerbaijan’s government response index was 73.33, containment health index was 82.69.

Furthermore, the overall stringency index of neighboring Turkey was 65.28, Russia was 50.46, Iran was 70.83, Georgia was 84.26.

OxCGRT collects publicly available information on 19 indicators of government response. This information is collected by a team of over 200 volunteers from the Oxford community and is updated continuously.

Eight of the policy indicators record information on containment and closure policies, such as school closures and restrictions in movement. Four of the indicators record economic policies such as income support to citizens or the provision of foreign aid. And seven indicators record health system policies such as the COVID-19 testing regime or emergency investments into healthcare.

