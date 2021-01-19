Azerbaijan lists documents needed for visa-free entry for Turkish citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The list of valid documents for crossing the border within visa-free entry of Turkish citizens to Azerbaijan has been determined, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the bill on the approval between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkey of ‘Protocol No. 1 on amendments to the Agreement on mutual visa exemption, signed between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkey in Baku on February 25, 2020.

The required documents are presented below:

1. Diplomatic passport of Turkey;

2. Special passport of Turkey;

3. Service passport of Turkey;

4. Identity card of a citizen of Turkey (machine readable and containing biometric data in accordance with the standards of document No. 9303 of the International Civil Aviation Organization and its current applications);

5. Turkish sailor's book;

6. Travel document for the crew of the airliner;

7. Document for travel of the crew of trains and locomotives;

8. Travel document or temporary passport (only for temporary stay, transit travel and departure from Azerbaijan to return to Turkey).