Today's signing ceremony opens new page in development of Caspian's hydrocarbon resources - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

Trend:

Today's signing ceremony opens a new page in the development of the Caspian's hydrocarbon resources, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting through video conferencing with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in connection with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan on joint exploration and development of hydrocarbon resources of the “Dostlug” field in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports.

“The relations between our countries have been on an upward trend in recent years. It is enough to look at the chronology of mutual visits at the highest level. Over the past three years, five visits of the presidents of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan and other mutual visits took place. During these visits, more than 50 documents were signed. For comparison, let me note that more than 100 documents have been signed in the entire history of our relationship, half of which were signed in the last three years. The most gratifying thing is that they are all being implemented, including the agreements we have reached on cooperation in the energy sector. Today's signing ceremony opens a new page in the development of the Caspian's hydrocarbon resources. This project will contribute to the strengthening of the energy security of our countries, as well as our neighbors. This project opens up great export opportunities, thereby contributing to the growth of the well-being of our peoples,” the head of state said.