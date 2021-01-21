Azerbaijan disseminates footage from Kendyeri village of Kalbajar district (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has disseminated video from Kendyeri village of Kalbajar district, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.
Footage:
Latest
Georgian Sweeft Digital company to cooperate with Berlin-based software company in open banking field
Samarkand region leads in total production volume of Uzbekistan’s agriculture, forestry and fisheries fields
Representatives of Turkish companies arrive in Azerbaijan to support restoration of liberated lands (PHOTOS)