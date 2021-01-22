Azerbaijani, French FMs exchange views on various issues
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22
Trend:
A telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The ministers exchanged views on the latest situation in the region, including on the implementation of the statements signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia on November 10, 2020, and January 11, 2021.
The current state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and France was discussed, the importance of continuing the dialogue in this area was emphasized.
Other issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.
