When MV Mozart vessel enters Gabonese port, body of Azerbaijani engineer to be sent to homeland - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

As soon as the MV Mozart vessel enters the Gabonese port, the measures will be taken to send the body of Azerbaijani engineer Farman Ismayilov to his homeland, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with NTN TV channel, Trend reports.

Cavusoglu said that the ship reached the coast of Gabon, adding that he spoke to the ship's captain on the phone some time ago.

“The ship is currently awaiting safe port entry,” the minister added. “The negotiations were held with the Gabonese side to send technical assistance to the ship.”

The minister stressed that the coordination work is underway to rescue the crew abducted by pirates.

Some 15 out of 19 crew members of the MV Mozart, which was attacked by pirates, were taken hostage, one person was killed.