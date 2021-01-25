Operation in Dashalti in 1992 went down in history as Azerbaijan's most unsuccessful military operation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

Some 29 years have passed since the operation in Dashalti village in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in which more than 90 Azerbaijani servicemen were killed.

The military operation, in which three groups of volunteers of the Azerbaijani troops and soldiers of the Shusha defense battalion participated, was launched on the evening of January 25, 1992.

The operation, the purpose of which was to liberate Dashalti village, was personally supervised by ex-Minister of Defense, Major General Tajaddin Mehdiyev. As a result of tactical errors, the lack of communication between the units, and the betrayal of the guides of the groups, the operation in Dashalti in 1992 went down in history as the most unsuccessful military operation of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani units that entered Dashalti that night were ambushed and suffered huge losses. The Armenians also suffered huge losses in the battles.

According to Trend news agency’s Karabakh bureau, the fighters who participated in the operation in 1992, 29 years later, met in Dashalti with the servicemen of the victorious Azerbaijani troops, which liberated this village from occupation under the leadership of Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev during the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The former soldiers expressed boundless gratitude to the soldiers of the victorious army, who avenged their dead colleagues.