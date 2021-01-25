Azerbaijan releases info on its citizen killed by pirates off coast of Nigeria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

According to the media reports, the "Mozart" ship, owned by the Turkish Boden Denizcilik company, was attacked by pirates off the coast of Nigeria on January 23, 2021, the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office told Trend on Jan. 25.

As a result of preliminary investigation, it was revealed that 15 out of 19 crew members were taken hostage and one was killed. It was revealed that the killed person was Azerbaijani citizen Farman Ismayilov, who was born on June 9, 1976 and who served on the ship as an engineer.

A criminal case on the fact was filed in the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan upon the relevant articles of the Criminal Code. The necessary investigative measures are being taken.

Currently, the requests for legal assistance are being prepared within the criminal case to the relevant bodies of Turkey, Gabon and Liberia during the intensive negotiations with the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, as well as the competent structures of foreign countries.

The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan immediately contacted the General Prosecutor's Office of Liberia, the opposite side expressed readiness to closely cooperate with the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan in the investigation of this issue.