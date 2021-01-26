As result of measures taken, Azerbaijan today is one of world's leading countries in field of transport - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

Trend:

As a result of the measures taken, Azerbaijan today is one of the world's leading countries in the field of transport, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Rashad Nabiyev due to his appointment as Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Trend reports.

“I have always attached great importance to the areas you will be leading, and I continue to do so to this day. In recent years, these areas have developed successfully. When I was elected President, we were not pleased with the situation in both transport and communications. At that time, there was no talk of high technology, the roads were in disrepair, the railway infrastructure was outdated, there was no progress in maritime transport. On the contrary, our fleet was very old. In general, the situation in this area was not reassuring. As a result of the measures taken, Azerbaijan today is one of the world's leading countries in the field of transport. Azerbaijani citizens see this. At the same time, Azerbaijan always occupies high places in the rankings of international organizations. Suffice it to look at the report of the Davos World Economic Forum to see that very serious reforms are under way in this area. Azerbaijan is a frontrunner in the world in terms of ratings. We are in 24-27th places for the quality of roads. We are in 11th place in the world for the efficiency of railways. We are in 12th place in the world for the efficiency of air transport. In other words, it required great effort and thought-out policies to achieve these high places. Of course, the investment in transport infrastructure has created this new situation. Today, investments in the transport sector have a positive impact on the development of the country's economic sector, especially the non-oil sector. Because where there are no roads, there is no development. If there are no roads, farmers cannot deliver their produce to the market. Where there are no railways, there can be no transit. Therefore, first of all, we have completely rebuilt the infrastructure within the country. At the same time, we have created transit opportunities that are very important for our country and are aligned with our long-term development strategy. Over the past 17 years, more than 17,000 kilometers of roads have been built, including highways, rural roads and intercity roads. This process continues to this day. At the same time, the establishment of the road infrastructure in the liberated lands began this year. We will do this in a planned manner. The new road from Fuzuli to Shusha shows that we can actually do this work in the shortest possible time,” the head of state said.