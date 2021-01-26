Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku is five-star airport - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

Trend:

Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku is a five-star airport, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Rashad Nabiyev due to his appointment as Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Trend reports.

“When it comes to air transport, suffice it to say that our aircraft fleet is one of the most modern fleets today. Both our cargo and passenger planes are modern and manufactured by the world's leading companies. Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku is a five-star airport and there are about 10 such airports in the world. Heydar Aliyev International Airport has been number one in the CIS for several years. The airports built on my instructions in our other cities have greatly reinforced our transport potential. Seven airports have been built in recent years. Six of them have international status and can accept all types of aircraft, including the largest cargo aircraft. As you know, the construction of a new international airport has begun in Fuzuli, and a second international airport will be built on the liberated lands – either in Lachin or Kalbajar,” the head of state said.