Azerbaijan appoints special representative of president in Shusha district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the appointment of Aydin Karimov as special representative of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha district.
Latest
Reconstruction of houses damaged as result of Armenian's aggression begins - Trend TV's reports from Barda and Tartar
Russian servicemen preparing for work in joint Russian-Turkish observation center in Nagorno-Karabakh region