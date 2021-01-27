All of us, all people will revive Shusha - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

Trend:

All of us, all the people will revive Shusha, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Aydin Karimov due to his appointment as Special Representative of the President in Shusha district, Trend reports.

“This war once again demonstrated the unbending spirit of the Azerbaijani people and showed again that I did everything I said. It was no coincidence that I said that I knew what, how, and when to do everything. I gave the Azerbaijani people a signal, albeit a small one, that everything would be fine. We will achieve what we want – everything in due time. During the war, I spoke about Shusha only once, and that was in an answer to a correspondent's question as to when Shusha would be taken. Of course, we could not talk about it. I said that our victory would be incomplete without Shusha, but I had no doubts that we would free our dear and native Shusha from Armenian occupation and raise the flag of Azerbaijan there. At that time, I said that the flag of Azerbaijan would be raised in Shusha. And today I say that all of us, all the people will revive Shusha!” the head of state said.