Azerbaijani Naval Forces delegation visits Turkey (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

The delegation of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan visited Turkey’s Ankara city to participate in the meeting of "8th staff talks between the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey", the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Jan. 28.

At the meeting, the parties discussed issues of cooperation between the Naval Forces of the two countries, stressed the importance of the mutual exchange of experience, and exchanged views on various issues.

During the visit, the delegation visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum where the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk was buried, honored the memory, and laid a wreath at his grave.