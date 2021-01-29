Azerbaijani Parliament speaker meets with Jordanian ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.29

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Jordan to Azerbaijan Sami Abdullah Ghosheh on January 29, the Parliament told Trend.

Welcoming the guest, the speaker remarked that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of relations with Jordan.

Sincere friendly relations between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and King Abdullah II of Jordan, the implementation of mutual visits at the level of heads of state, the negotiations held and the documents signed between the parties brought bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level.

“A positive dialogue at the political level creates conditions for the establishment of intensive relations in other areas. It is no coincidence that our countries are closely cooperating both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of international organizations. There are ample opportunities for deepening our economic ties,” said Gafarova.

Emphasizing the role of parliaments in the system of interstate relations, the speaker touched upon the importance of developing relations between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

“Today a working group on inter-parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Jordan operates in the Azerbaijani Parliament. Mutual visits of MPs and regular meetings at various international platforms are very important in terms of exchange of experience and information. It is also important from the point of view of informing the general public about the realities of the region, including the great victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day Second Karabakh War,” said Gafarova.

The chairman wished Sami Abdullah Ghosheh success in his diplomatic activities and expressed confidence that he would make a worthy contribution to the development of cooperation between the two countries as an ambassador.