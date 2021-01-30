Meeting held on energy supply in Azerbaijani liberated lands (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:49

January 30, 2021

The Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Center hosted a meeting of the Working Group on energy supply in the liberated territories, Trend reports.

According to the relevant order of the President of Azerbaijan, a Coordination Headquarters was established under the chairmanship of the Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev to centrally address socio-economic, humanitarian, organizational and other urgent issues in the liberated territories, as well as coordinate work in this area. The Coordination Headquarters has an Interdepartmental Center, consisting of various working groups in the relevant areas.

At a meeting dedicated to the results of 2020, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev identified specific tasks for the application of the Green Energy concept, restoration and reconstruction of energy infrastructure in the territories liberated from occupation, and gave the necessary instructions.

Guided by the instructions of the head of state, working group on ‘Issues of energy supply’ was created in the Intergovernmental Center.

In this direction, a meeting of the Working Group was held with the participation of the Head of the Intergovernmental Coordination Center, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, Chairman of Azerishig OJSC Vugar Ahmadov, General Director of Azerigaz PU Ruslan Aliyev, Chairman of Azersu OJSC Gorkhmaz Huseynov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management OJSC Ahmad Ahmadzade and representatives of other relevant structures.

In order to ensure the joint coordinated work of the structures operating in this area and the creation of a green energy zone in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, issues on the use of renewable energy sources, compliance with environmental standards and other issues were discussed at the event, and an exchange of views took place on forthcoming measures and work.