Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center starts working in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO)

Politics 30 January 2021 12:24 (UTC+04:00)
Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center starts working in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.30

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center in Azerbaijan's liberated lands is beginning its work on January 30, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The opening of the center is taking place in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district.

Following Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation, an agreement was reached to establish a monitoring center in the liberated lands. The monitoring will be carried out by representatives of Turkey and Russia.

The opening ceremony is being attended by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, Turkish Deputy National Defense Minister Yunus Emre Karaosmanoglu and Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. They are being acquainted with the conditions created in the center.

The Center has a briefing room, a cafeteria with 100 seats, a first-aid post, atelier and a shop. There is also a parking lot, two sports grounds, food and refrigeration warehouses.

The center’s territory is fenced around the perimeter, 4 watch towers were set up, round-the-clock security was organized.

Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center starts working in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center starts working in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center starts working in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center starts working in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center starts working in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center starts working in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Armenian committee in US launches threat campaign against Azerbaijani ambassador
Armenian committee in US launches threat campaign against Azerbaijani ambassador
Turkish staff for joint monitoring center in Azerbaijan's liberated lands arrives in country - MoD (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)
Turkish staff for joint monitoring center in Azerbaijan's liberated lands arrives in country - MoD (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)
Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center starts working in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO)
Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center starts working in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO)
Loading Bars
Latest
Armenian committee in US launches threat campaign against Azerbaijani ambassador Politics 13:58
Iranian FM Zarif visits Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Politics 13:29
Azercell brings next international recognition to Azerbaijan! Society 13:21
8-yr-old Indian boy in Johns Hopkins 'brightest students in the world' list Other News 13:08
After receiving India-made vaccines, Sri Lanka begins COVID-19 vaccination drive Other News 13:07
India, Bangladesh hold foreign office consultations, discuss preparations for PM Modi's visit to Dhaka in March Other News 13:04
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 12:26
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy heating cables via tender Tenders 12:25
Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center starts working in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO) Politics 12:24
Kazakhstan triples exports to Croatia despite COVID-19 Business 12:18
Azerbaijan to safeguard Turkish-Russian monitoring center on its liberated lands Politics 12:15
Turkish staff for joint monitoring center in Azerbaijan's liberated lands arrives in country - MoD (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:04
Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center starts working in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO) Politics 12:02
Azerbaijani real estate expert talks current state of rental market in Baku Society 11:55
Commission established to develop Turkmenistan’s National Program on Aral Sea Turkmenistan 11:53
Iran's Pars Oil and Gas Company puts another storage facility in operation Oil&Gas 11:38
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for Jan.30 Uzbekistan 11:26
Iran has capacity to improve energy consumption - NIGC Business 11:22
Iran looks to prepare more apartments as part of Mehr Housing Project Business 11:17
Changes to name of Committee on Precious Metals, Precious Stones of Turkmenistan’s CB to be introduced into legislation Turkmenistan 11:00
Georgia sees increase in remittances from Azerbaijan, Ukraine Finance 10:53
Azerbaijan establishing local executive authorities in liberated lands Politics 10:50
Meeting held on energy supply in Azerbaijani liberated lands Politics 10:49
Transit of Azerbaijan's export goods through Russia authorized Economy 10:48
Iranian currency rates for January 30 Finance 10:21
Japan appeals to Azerbaijan for support on hosting Olympic Games Politics 10:19
Turkmenistan approves plan for distribution of agricultural crops by region Business 10:12
Vietnam OKs AstraZeneca vaccine, cuts short Communist Party congress Other News 09:56
Iranian CBI governor asks private banks to 'keep balance' regarding deposits Finance 09:41
Georgia reveals amount accumulated in country's StopCoV fund Finance 09:36
Bitcoin price down after rising sharply by over 10% World 08:52
1,370 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:21
Turkey reports 6,912 new COVID-19 cases as total number passes 2.4M Turkey 08:07
NCDC: Covax to provide Georgia with guaranteed 1.4 million vaccines this year Georgia 08:03
Iran, Turkey ink a draft of 1mn ton of freight agreement Iran 07:34
Japan remains key investor for Georgia in energy, infrastructure, transport areas Business 07:01
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 222,000 Other News 06:08
Non-bank credit organizations’ total authorized capital increases in Azerbaijan Finance 05:01
5.6-magnitude quake hits northwest of Australia Other News 03:37
Italy House Speaker given mandate to sound out new gov't majority Europe 02:58
EU confirms new vaccine export controls Europe 01:57
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 570,000 in past day - WHO World 01:10
Sweden to tighten entry requirements to stop new COVID-19 strains Europe 00:34
Georgia moving to new stage in terms of reforming state-owned enterprises Business 29 January 23:58
Azerbaijani FM reaffirms NAM's determination to work for multipolar world Politics 29 January 23:51
Fire reported in southeastern England Europe 29 January 23:04
UK records another 29,079 coronavirus cases Europe 29 January 22:14
8 areas remain in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19 spread in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 29 January 21:54
2nd batch of Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Turkey Turkey 29 January 21:39
Some 71 deaths caused by COVID-19 in Iran Iran 29 January 21:38
Agro-diesel promotion program to last until end of 2021 in Georgia Oil&Gas 29 January 21:37
Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey discuss beginning of operation of Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center Politics 29 January 21:32
Opening event to launch the International Year of Peace and Trust was held in Ashgabat Turkmenistan 29 January 21:23
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan complete details of industrial cooperation agreement Business 29 January 21:21
Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed Belarusian ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 29 January 20:48
FIG postpones date of 35th World Trampoline Gymnastics Championships in Baku Society 29 January 20:44
Azerbaijan extends restrictions on work of public transport on weekends Society 29 January 20:11
Jordanian ambassador, chairperson of Azerbaijani parliament discuss interparliamentary ties Politics 29 January 19:57
Azerbaijani Parliament speaker meets with Jordanian ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 29 January 19:55
EU aims to discover entrepreneurial potential in borderline regions of Georgia Business 29 January 19:48
Azerbaijani ecology ministry talks potential of rivers in liberated lands Society 29 January 19:36
Azerbaijan's MoD shares footage from Mammadbayli village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Politics 29 January 19:08
Azerbaijan drawing up topographic map of liberated Shusha city, Hadrut village Politics 29 January 19:07
Nuts imported from Ukraine to Azerbaijan turned out to be inconsumable - Food Safety Agency Society 29 January 19:07
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to issue banknotes depicting liberated lands Finance 29 January 18:19
Central Bank chairman talks privatization of leading Azerbaijani bank by gov't Finance 29 January 18:04
Volume of export of non-oil products may double till 2025 - Azerbaijani minister Economy 29 January 18:01
TOP-10 private companies in Azerbaijan's 2020 non-oil export Business 29 January 17:58
Uzbekistan increases volume of investments in fixed assets Finance 29 January 17:46
Azerbaijan confirms 399 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 29 January 17:42
Russian specialist talks development directions of mobile, internet banking ICT 29 January 17:40
Russia, Turkmenistan implement national programs for dev’t of digital economy ICT 29 January 17:39
Georgia reveals state programs for co-financing milk processing Business 29 January 17:35
When Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria likely be operational? Oil&Gas 29 January 17:20
Ukraine International Airlines to resume Tbilisi flights Transport 29 January 17:18
McKinsey, VISA specialists talk on cyber threats in financial sector Economy 29 January 17:18
Azerbaijani IDEA PU to work on improving environmental situation in liberated lands Society 29 January 17:18
Production of gold mining equipment leads to foreign exchange savings in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 29 January 17:16
Some Ukranian ventures start importing Kazakh-extracted coal Business 29 January 17:16
Armenia caused indirect damage to underground raw materials in Azerbaijani lands Economy 29 January 17:16
Representative of Azerbaijani ministry of ecology talks about Gizilbulag and Demirli fields Economy 29 January 17:15
Georgia reveals list of largest companies engaged in production of cryptocurrencies Oil&Gas 29 January 17:13
Export of tomatoes from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan resume Economy 29 January 17:13
Bulgaria reveals volume of gas to be imported from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 29 January 17:11
WB renders technical support to Central Bank of Azerbaijan on insurance segment of financial market Finance 29 January 17:07
Russia forms list of co-op areas potentially of interest to Turkmenistan ICT 29 January 17:04
Gas pumping units repaired at oil and gas production department of Uzbekneftegaz Oil&Gas 29 January 17:01
Environmental damage to Karabakh to be assessed jointly with int'l experts - minister Economy 29 January 16:56
Results of assessment in Nagorno-Karabakh region to be provided for filing relevant claims – Azerbaijani deputy minister Azerbaijan 29 January 16:55
New building of Central Bank of Azerbaijan to be built at its own expense - Chairman Finance 29 January 16:54
Azerbaijan discloses area of forests destroyed through Armenian occupation period Economy 29 January 16:53
Georgia easing regulations for international travelers to enter country Transport 29 January 16:53
Formula 1 announces kick-off date for Azerbaijan Grand Prix Transport 29 January 16:53
Distant work security issues to remain relevant in post-pandemic period ICT 29 January 16:52
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Polymer takes leading position on export in private sector Business 29 January 16:52
Azerbaijani Nar mobile operator introduces new internet pack for distance learning Society 29 January 16:51
Georgia reveals volume of mortgage loans subsidized to borrowers Business 29 January 16:43
Central Bank of Azerbaijan plans to open 2 branches in Karabakh Finance 29 January 16:38
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss current situation in region Politics 29 January 16:23
Iran makes update on work related to Azar oil field Oil&Gas 29 January 16:21
All news