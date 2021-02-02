Joint Monitoring Center in Azerbaijan Aghdam - basis of stability - Russian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.2

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The creation of the Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center in Aghdam will not only ensure stability from a military point of view, but will also provide an opportunity to develop the socio-economic sphere, Tatyana Poloskova, Doctor of Political Science, Russian State Advisor of the 1st class and former Head of the CIS department of Roszarubezhcenter under the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Trend.

She emphasized that her opinion coincides with the point of view expressed by prominent Russian politicians and experts that the Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center is the basis of stability.

This structure was created by the very realities of the modern geopolitical situation in the region, where both Turkey and Russia now play, perhaps, equal roles, Poloskova added.

Poloskova also touched upon the statement by the Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev regarding cooperation between Moscow and Ankara on Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

“First of all, I agree with Dmitry Medvedev's opinion that we are now witnessing a productive dialogue between Russia and Turkey. Turkey was regarded as an important partner of Russia in the Transcaucasus, in the region,” the political expert said.

“The establishment of the Monitoring Center in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district will not only provide peace and stability from a military point of view, but will also provide an opportunity to develop the socio-economic sphere. I liked the projects of the Turkish side for the restoration of schools, logistics projects. I hope that Russia will actively join this, as did, for example, Hungary, which has expressed desire to take part in the restoration of the economy and social sphere of Karabakh,” Poloskova added.